George Phillip Jackson
Iowa Park - George Phillip Jackson, 60, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
George was born August 31, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas to William Henry and Lillie Mae (Bell) Jackson. George loved wrestling and had the biggest heart for people. His family was his world and he dearly loved spending time with them. George is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Ann Jackson; sister-in-law, Barbara Jackson; nephew, David "Little Dave" Jackson; and niece, Jenny Jackson.
Surviving relatives include his brother, Lewis Jackson of Wichita Falls; sister, Mona Brown and husband, Jerry of Randlett, Oklahoma; brother, David Jackson and wife, Sharon of Point Blank, Texas; brother, Tommy Jackson of Throckmorton, Texas; brother, Mark Jackson and wife, Janice of Wichita Falls; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorials are suggested to be made to the Highland Cemetery Association. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
