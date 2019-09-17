|
|
George Robert "Bob" Long
Wichita Falls - George Robert "Bob" Long, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Church of the Good Shepherd with The Very Reverend Brian Chase officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation in the church parlor following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Dorothy (Allison) and Richard Andrew Long, Bob was born on April 16, 1935, in Wichita Falls. He was a 1953 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. He attended Texas Tech University and ultimately graduated college from Texas A&M University in 1958. On October 15, 1955, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Gerry, whom he was married to for 54 years. Bob's professional career was dedicated to the insurance industry both as an agent and as an adjustor, including a year as President of the Independent Insurance Association of Texas. His work in the community included many years serving on the Boy Scout Board of Directors, achieving the distinguished "Silver Beaver" award. Bob was an accomplished leather craftsman and enjoyed fishing. He was also a Lay Reader in the Episcopal Church for many years, as well as the church vestry.
Along with his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his wife, Gerry;brother, Richard; sister, Gay Lee; and son-in-law, Danny Stamper.
He is survived by daughters, Sharon Hague (Steve) of Lometa, TX; Pam Stamper of Dripping Springs, TX; and son, Scott Long (Ann) of Mansfield, TX. Grandchildren include Ryan Hague, Ethan Hague, Ashley Hague, Matthew Long, Katie Gemmel (Derin), Michael Long and great- grandchild, Paisley Gemmel. Bob is also remembered by his special friend, Martha Hall. He enjoyed spending time with all of his loved ones.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to The Boy Scouts of America, Hospice of Wichita Falls, or a .
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 17, 2019