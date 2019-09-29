|
|
George Roy "Phil" Philipp Jr.
Grand Prairie - George Roy "Phil" Philipp Jr. passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the age of 80 in Arlington, Texas.
Memorial Service: 2 PM, Saturday October 5 at Wade Family Funeral Home 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy Arlington, Texas.
Phil was born April 30, 1939 in Quanah, Texas to George Roy Philipp Sr. and Margaret Griffith Philipp. At the young age of 17 he met the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Edmonds. He graduated from Quanah High School and later went on to receive his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas Arlington and Professional Engineering License. Among his many engineering accomplishments was the design of the Hillsboro Municipal Airport and City of Watauga water tower.
Phil was an avid pilot who enjoyed flying the family to the grandparent's home in Quanah, doing aerobatics with his children and many hours shooting aerial photography. During the 70's he partnered with the owners of Coker Aviation to form Sky Freighters, operating out of Grand Prairie Municipal. His love of aviation continued later into life with his hobby building and flying RC planes.
He enjoyed photography throughout all his life and many years of sailing that included 10 years of successful racing with his son on Joe Pool Lake. Phil was a founding member of the Lynn Creek Yacht Club located on Joe Pool. He also enjoyed hunting with his grandson Max and watching his grandson Alex playing baseball. He also loved his African Grey parrot, Skylar.
Phil served on numerous boards including the Grand Prairie Airport Board and the Grand Prairie Planning and Zoning Board. He was a member of the Grand Prairie Citizens on Patrol and served as treasurer of the Grand Prairie Police Officers Alumni.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Grand Prairie Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Assoc. GPCPAAA, Grand Prairie Police Dept. PO Box 15, 1525 Arkansas Ln, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052 or online at www.gpcpaaa.org.
Survivors: Wife of 61 years, Dorothy Philipp; daughter, Cleva Steadman and husband Tony; son, George Philipp III and wife Kathleen; grandsons, Max and Alex Steadman; sister, Gail Leal and husband Pete; half-brother, Gene Philipp and wife Dianne; and many other family members.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 29, 2019