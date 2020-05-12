|
|
George Wendell Moss
Wichita Falls - George Wendell Moss, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th at Lunn's. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15th at First Baptist Church-East Sanctuary with Rev. Larry Shields officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
George was born to Annie Myrtle (Holder) and George Haywood Moss on January 7, 1933, in Altus, Oklahoma. George followed in his father's footsteps working for the MKT Railroad and retired from there as a conductor. He then spent more than 20 years in the residential construction business, a trade that he learned while working on his grandfather's rental property. He was the coordinator for Skyline Developers for 15 years and learned the art of blueprinting with no formal training. After Skyline, he ventured out on his own and started a construction business where he finished out his working career. He was a life-long Baptist and enjoyed serving as the chairman of the construction committee for Faith Baptist Church's sanctuary on Rhea Road, where he and Margaret attended for many years. They later moved their membership to First Baptist Church and loved socializing with other seniors. George's first passion was fishing, and he rarely missed crappie season. He built a cabin at Lake Nocona and enjoyed many years fishing there with family and friends. Hunting was a close second, and he spent time at his cabin in Colorado for deer and elk seasons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret Moss; his children Jill Beavers, Marilyn Lopez, Alan Moss and Kenneth Moss; grandchildren Micheal Dorman, Erin Lewis, Richard Williams, Robert Williams, Rusty Moss and Shelby Hill; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Crawford.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 13, 2020