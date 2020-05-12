Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church-East Sanctuary
Resources
More Obituaries for George Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wendell Moss


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Wendell Moss Obituary
George Wendell Moss

Wichita Falls - George Wendell Moss, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The family will receive friends at the visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th at Lunn's. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15th at First Baptist Church-East Sanctuary with Rev. Larry Shields officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

George was born to Annie Myrtle (Holder) and George Haywood Moss on January 7, 1933, in Altus, Oklahoma. George followed in his father's footsteps working for the MKT Railroad and retired from there as a conductor. He then spent more than 20 years in the residential construction business, a trade that he learned while working on his grandfather's rental property. He was the coordinator for Skyline Developers for 15 years and learned the art of blueprinting with no formal training. After Skyline, he ventured out on his own and started a construction business where he finished out his working career. He was a life-long Baptist and enjoyed serving as the chairman of the construction committee for Faith Baptist Church's sanctuary on Rhea Road, where he and Margaret attended for many years. They later moved their membership to First Baptist Church and loved socializing with other seniors. George's first passion was fishing, and he rarely missed crappie season. He built a cabin at Lake Nocona and enjoyed many years fishing there with family and friends. Hunting was a close second, and he spent time at his cabin in Colorado for deer and elk seasons.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret Moss; his children Jill Beavers, Marilyn Lopez, Alan Moss and Kenneth Moss; grandchildren Micheal Dorman, Erin Lewis, Richard Williams, Robert Williams, Rusty Moss and Shelby Hill; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Crawford.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -