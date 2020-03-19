|
Georgeanne Wimberley
Henrietta - Georgeanne Wimberley received complete healing on March 17, 2020 when she entered the gates of heaven. Georgeanne was born December 6, 1967 in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Deer Park High School in Houston and then moved to Nacogdoches to attend Stephen F. Austin State University. Upon graduating from SFA she obtained a job with the university in their human resources department. She met Doug Wimberley in Nacogdoches and the couple married in 1997.
They moved to Henrietta, Texas in 2006 where Georgeanne began a job with Sealed Air in Wichita Falls. She had a lifelong passion for animals, especially dogs. In 2006 she left her steady job at Sealed Air to pursue her dream of opening her own dog training facility - R. W. Canine Retreat, located on their property just outside Henrietta. What originally started in her mind as a small one person business that she hoped would be successful, quickly grew to a state-of-the-art training facility with multiple employees. Her dog training skills and talents were highly sought after and she had clients from across the nation.
Georgeanne radiated love and laughter everywhere she went and left each person she met with a smile on their face. Anytime was a fun time with Georgeanne around and she was everyone's biggest cheerleader and fan. She loved hanging out with family and friends, but some of her favorite times were spent hunting and fishing with Doug and their son, Daniel.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Doug, and son Daniel; mother Marilyn Larison, brother and sister-in-law Kelly and Beth Coates, mother-in-law and step father-in-law Glynda and Jerry Cessna; father-in-law Richard Wimberley, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wendy and Jed Moorhouse, step brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jarod and Christy Cessna, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father George Coates.
Viewing for Georgeanne will be from Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/wlGTL-KW7rm
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for their compassion and support.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020