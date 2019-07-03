Services
Gerald Don Culpepper Sr.


1936 - 2019
Gerald Don Culpepper Sr. Obituary
Gerald Don Culpepper, Sr.

Electra - Electra, Tx — Gerald Don Culpepper, Sr., 83, died Monday, July 1st, 2019 at the Electra Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Patsy (Dillard) Culpepper of Electra; two sons, Gerald Don Culpepper, Jr. and his wife Alison of Edmond, Oklahoma; David Scott Culpepper and his wife Rollet of Plainview, Tx; a daughter, Susan Michelle (Culpepper) Miller and her husband John Paul Miller of Electra; a brother, Daryl Jon Culpepper and his wife Cecelia (Mills) Culpepper of Garland, Tx; a sister (deceased), Carole Ann (Culpepper) Robinson formerly of Denton, Tx; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and many close friends.

Born in Wichita Falls on February 15th, 1936 and raised in Electra, the son of Henry and Armina Merle (Richardson) Culpepper, he was a lifelong resident of Electra.

In his early years, Mr. Culpepper worked in the oilfields in Electra while spending most of his life as an on the road truck driver. After graduating from Electra High School in 1954, he began working as a pumper in the oilfield for his grandmother. He met his wife, Patsy Dillard, in Electra and they were married on June 1st, 1957 at Bible Baptist Church.

Mr. Culpepper had a passion for motorcycles and hunting. He also enjoyed going to the mountains especially in his later years. He had a love for animals, especially horses and enjoyed riding them when he had an opportunity on his daughter's ranch. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought a lot of joy into his life.

He and his wife Patsy were members of the Southside Church of Christ in Electra.

A private memorial burial will be held with family members.
Published in The Times Record News on July 3, 2019
