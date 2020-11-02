Gerald Freeman
Wichita Falls - Gerald Don Freeman, 89 of Wichita Falls passed from this life to eternal life on Friday October 30,2020 after a long illness.
He was born on December 7, 1930 in Knox City, Texas to Harvey and Jewel (Carter) Freeman which preceded him in death. He had two siblings Harold and Marjorie Freeman which also preceded him in death. He also had a son in law Rick Borges Sr that preceded him in death.
He married Ruth Clancy in December of 1954. They would have been married for 66 years this December.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Ruth, a son Derek and a daughter Karen all of Wichita Falls. Also a grandson and his wife Drey and Stephanie Taylor of Frisco and a grandson and his wife Richard Jr. and Rosana Borges of Japan where he is in the Navy.
He graduated from Sunset School System in Knox County. He also attended McMurray University on an Athletic Scholarship where in his junior year he joined the Air Force.
He started his career in the Air Force in 1949. After basic training he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. After four years he transitioned into the Civil Service which he had a 35 year career. He started in hydraulic, engines and missile systems which he taught. Eventually shifting to Educational resources and curriculum and became Branch Chief of Training Development and Chief Training Advisor for Group Commander.
He also started working on friends boats in 1969. In 1973 he obtained the licenses he need to officially be in business. About that time his wife told him "too many boats in the yard". In 1976 he bought property on Lake Shore Dr out by Lake Wichita. He built a building on the property and started Freeman Marine. He hired a retired Air Force veteran to run the business during the day. After he left SAFB in the afternoons and evenings he worked at the dealership himself. In 1986 he retired from the Civil Service and began working at the dealership full time. He continued running the very successful Freeman Marine until he sold it in 2011. After this he leased a building down the street and started selling used boat and motor parts. He continued this until recently.
At this time the family does not plan on any funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. There will be a small graveside service at 2:00 Thursday afternoon at Delhi Cemetery in Delhi, Oklahoma.
In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to Delhi Cemetery Fund, 12697 N. 1850 Rd, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662 or Lamar Baptist Church, 1100 Harrison, Wichita Falls, Tx 76309.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com