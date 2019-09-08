|
|
Gerald Lee "Pat" Phelps
Wichita Falls, Texas - Gerald Lee "Pat" Phelps, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9th, at Faith Village Church of Christ with Charlie Thomason and Jacob Hawk officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Essie Lee (Scitern) and Gerald Winston Phelps, Pat was born on March 28, 1931, in Crosbyton, Texas.
Pat served as an elder for the Faith Village Church of Christ for over 30 years. He was a teacher and counselor at Wichita Falls High School before becoming principal for Alamo, Fain and Fowler Elementary Schools.
Along with his parents, Pat was also preceded in death by siblings Van Phelps, Herman Phelps, and Lois Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lucy Boothe Phelps; sister Geneva Dillard; children Jerry Phelps and Rita Hall; and grandson Cody Hall.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Tipton Children's Home, 1000 N. Broadway Avenue, Tipton, OK 73570.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 8, 2019