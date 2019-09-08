Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Village Church of Christ
Visitation
Following Services
Faith Village Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lee "Pat" Phelps


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Lee "Pat" Phelps Obituary
Gerald Lee "Pat" Phelps

Wichita Falls, Texas - Gerald Lee "Pat" Phelps, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9th, at Faith Village Church of Christ with Charlie Thomason and Jacob Hawk officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Essie Lee (Scitern) and Gerald Winston Phelps, Pat was born on March 28, 1931, in Crosbyton, Texas.

Pat served as an elder for the Faith Village Church of Christ for over 30 years. He was a teacher and counselor at Wichita Falls High School before becoming principal for Alamo, Fain and Fowler Elementary Schools.

Along with his parents, Pat was also preceded in death by siblings Van Phelps, Herman Phelps, and Lois Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lucy Boothe Phelps; sister Geneva Dillard; children Jerry Phelps and Rita Hall; and grandson Cody Hall.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Tipton Children's Home, 1000 N. Broadway Avenue, Tipton, OK 73570.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now