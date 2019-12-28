|
|
Gerald Lynn Gant
Gerald Lynn Gant died Thursday, December 26, 2019. Requiem Eucharist: 10:00 Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Interment: 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Lake Creek Cemetery near Wichita Falls.
Memorials: Please consider a gift to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
Gerald was born in Grand Prairie to Norman Ferrell and Eleanor Taylor Gant. His young life was spent in Floydada and he graduated from high school in Wichita Falls, where he was on the championship football team for two years. He graduated from North Texas(UNT), where he was in Sigma Nu fraternity, and was drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates. He chose instead to go into banking and was the youngest banking officer ever serving at the First National Bank of Fort Worth.
On February 17, 1968 he married Caroline DeWolfe. He was a long time member of All Saints' Episcopal Church. He was always recognized by his cowboy boots and hat. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 51 years, Caroline; sons, Gregory L. Gant and wife, Adriana, and Stephen DeWolfe Gant and wife, Joanna; grandchildren, Peyton Alissa, Avery Monroe, and Eleanor Blackwood Gant; brother, Dr. Norman F. Gant; and sister, Tamara Jean Gant.
The family would like to especially thank the staff, nurses and doctors at the Harris Hospital Cardiac Center.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019