Gerald (Jerry) Ross Leopold
Wichita Falls - Gerald (Jerry) Ross Leopold, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Jerry was born August 1, 1927 in Lebanon, Nebraska to Ivan Robert and Irene Beryl Leopold. His family moved from Nebraska to Loveland, Colorado, where he graduated from high school. He served his country by joining the Navy at the Naval Academy in 1945 and was discharged in 1947. He then joined the Army in 1949 and was discharged in 1953. He then joined the Air Force in 1960 and then retired in 1976 for a total of 21 years of active service. In between serving his country, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacology at the University of Colorado and his Masters in Public Health Administration at the University of California at Berkeley in 1965. While he was in the Army, he worked at the Pentagon and there met the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Beverly (Brad) A. Leopold. Upon retiring from military service, he worked at the former Wichita General Hospital as an Assistant Hospital Administrator for 6 years. He later went back to being a practicing pharmacist and worked at several pharmacies in the Wichita Falls area until 2018. He also did consulting work for the Wichita Falls Health Department. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Survivors include his children: Darryl Leopold and wife Janet, of Boulder, Colorado, Roxanne Kocher and husband Regie of Wichita Falls, Robert Leopold and wife Pat of Bowie, Texas, Jerilee Robbins and husband Jon of Wichita Falls, and Ross Leopold and wife Sandra of Wichita Falls; brothers: Robert Leopold and wife Shirley of Chappell, Nebraska and Neil Leopold and wife Mary Lou of Belmont, California; grandchildren: D'Ann Dell'Azuila and husband Gabriele, Derek Leopold and wife Allison, Lena Leopold, Erika Scheffe and husband Brett, Monika Leopold, Kyle Roibbins, and Michael Robbins and wife Britney; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Ann from Visiting Angels in her special care of our father.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.