|
|
Gerald T. Moore
Seymour - Gerald Moore, 88, of Seymour passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2018 in Seymour.
A celebration of Gerald's life is scheduled for Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ryan Ford, officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Gerald was born November 4, 1930 in Weatherford to B.L. "Buck" and Jewell Combs Moore. He married Katherine Annette Little in Jacksboro on August 16, 1958. They enjoyed a loving union for 50 years and had two sons, John and Bryan.
Gerald graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1948 and studied at the University of Texas in Arlington.
In his youth, he was an accomplished trumpet player and an Eagle Scout. He never lived in Hollywood, but he did play in a band with Larry Hagman and went on several double dates with Jayne Mansfield. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Moving back to Jacksboro after his service, he and his father opened Moore's Nursing Home. Gerald really enjoyed the healthcare field which led him to become a hospital administrator in Jacksboro, Tahoka, Seymour and Throckmorton. After he retired from hospitals, he became a professional bird dog trainer, where he enjoyed training and breeding English Pointers and Setters and Brittany Spaniels. He especially loved working with local youth and sharing his knowledge of the bird dogs, field trials and nature. When his sons were growing up, he enjoyed coaching baseball, track and tennis. His favorite hobbies were reading, dancing, quail hunting, listening to Bob Wills and Western Swing , keeping the "perfect" yard and wondering why everyone didn't agree with him. Gerald loved life and lived by the adage, "I may not have always been right, but I was never in doubt!"
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Moore on May 31, 2008, whom he told every day, "thanks for marrying me", his parents, his beloved in-laws, Flint and Rheba Little, his son, John and his favorite and only sister, Norma Rumage.
Gerald is survived by his son, Bryan Moore and Michael Nelson of Los Angeles; a niece, Roxanna Maddox and husband, Bob of Jacksboro; a nephew, Randall Rumage and wife, Marie Yamamoto of Los Angeles and 2 great nephews, Miles Maddox of Jacksboro and McCall Maddox of Midland.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 10, 2019