MSgt. Gerald Thomas Miller (Ret.)
Wichita Falls - MSgt. Gerald Thomas Miller, (Ret.), 79, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home for a Remembrance Service followed by a family visitation until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Rite of Committal will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late George and Mildred Miller, Gerald was born on June 22, 1939 in Fulda, Minnesota. He served our country proudly in the United States Army, and the United States Air Force during Vietnam, and later retired from S.A.F.B. as MSgt. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Gerald loved sports of all kind, and in his younger years enjoyed playing football and baseball. He enjoyed going bowling and loved being out on the lake riding jet skis, boating, and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Marlene.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol Miller; his children, Danny Orona, Jr., Joann Duke, Jerry David Miller, Michael Orona, Debra Bullard, and Leah Del Richardson; his brother-in-law, John A. Garcia and wife Mary; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four nephews and one niece; and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Published in The Times Record News from May 26 to May 27, 2019