Geraldine Alexander
Archer City - Geraldine Alexander, age 85, of Archer City, Texas passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Andy Graham, Pastor of the Southside Baptist Church in Olney, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Olney under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home.
Geraldine was born to the late Mack Selph and Oma Lee Barker Selph in rural Archer County.
She graduated from Electra High School and then moved to Megargel where she met the love of her life, Cletus Alexander. They were married March 1, 1953 in Megargel. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2006.
In 1958, she moved to Archer City where she called home from then on. She was employed from the late 1960's until the 1980's for Neely Tire and Oilfield Supply as a bookkeeper. After her retirement, she and Cletus bought a home in Colorado where they spent their summers fishing and exploring. Geraldine enjoyed doing woodworking and reading.
She was a member of the Archer City Church of Christ and also the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include daughter, Patty Bailey of Wichita Falls; son, Danny Alexander and wife, Rhonda of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Kendra Essary, James Kuykendall, Erik Lewis and Shelby Alexander; four great-grandchildren, Austin Davenport, Morgan Essary, James Mangan, Lauren Kuykendall; and one great-great-granddaughter, Carter Davenport.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Bobby Alexander; two sisters, Maxine Ward and Dorothy Snow; and one brother, Billy Selph.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019