Geraldine C. McDonald
Wichita Falls - Geraldine, known to friends as Gerry, was born in Pittsburg, TX, April 16, 1918 to George (Buck) and Willie Alice Vinson Callicoatte and departed this life August 7, 2019.
A praise & celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Monday August 12 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and a visitation at 6 p.m. the evening before at the same location. Pastor Dennis Neal of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, where Gerry was a member for 69 years, will preside at the service. Interment will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park following the service.
Gerry grew up in Jayton, TX and graduated as Salutatorian of her high school class there. She graduated from Texas State College for Women in 1941 and taught school for five years thereafter. Gerry and S. E. Powell were married in June 1945. S. E. preceded Gerry in death in 1987. In December of 1988 Gerry and Marvin T. McDonald were united in matrimony. Marvin also preceded her in death in 2010. Gerry has lived in the Wichita Falls area since 1949.
Mrs. McDonald's work history was largely in the civil service at Kessler and Shepherd Air Force Base, where she served for 31 years. She also acted as Sunday School teacher and departmental director at First Baptist for well over 30 years.
Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening and flowers. She enjoyed the activities of the Popular Gardener's Club and held several offices in that organization.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by her sister, Ginger Grube of the Dallas area and her two children Susan Beyer and Rick Grube. Her sister Nadine Lewis of Lubbock preceded her in death and leaves two daughters, Mary Gerhardt and Paula Horn. Younger brother Conrad Stanley passed in 1956. Gerry had numerous great nieces and nephews and five great-great ones. Gerry is also survived by five McDonald stepchildren, Paul Thomas McDonald of Ridgefield WA, Louise Wilson of Caldwell ID, Oliver McDonald of Granbury TX, Sylvia Friske of Sitka AK and Carolyn Bourgois of Prescott AZ.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 10, 2019