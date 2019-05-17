|
Geraldine Green Lindemann
Windthorst - Geraldine Green Lindemann, age 89, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 14, 2019 at her residence in Windthorst, Texas.
A Rosary and Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, O.F.S. Parochial Administrator of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Geraldine was the third oldest of thirteen children born to the late C.J. "Bob" and Edna Preston Green. She was born on June 30, 1929 in Conway Springs, Kansas. Because of her father's occupation, they relocated numerous times and finally settled in Windthorst. She was a graduate of Windthorst High School.
On October 27, 1947 she married the love of her life, W.L. "Rusty" Lindemann, in Windthorst. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2010.
She was a devoted wife that dedicated her life as a homemaker, loving mother, and doting grandmother.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Society and a seventy-one year member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of Texas Cattlewomen's Association, the Archer County Republican Women's Committee, and a contributing member to the Historical Society of Windthorst.
She greatly enjoyed spending time in her flower garden.
She and Rusty had eight children, Suzanne Wilde and her husband James of Plano, Texas; Donna Lynn Schwartz of Wichita Falls; Doug Lindemann and his wife Jennifer, Bill Lindemann and his wife Kathleen, Jeff Lindemann and his wife Kay, Bob Lindemann and his wife Becky, and Tim Lindemann and his wife Fran, all of Archer County; and their daughter Shannon Lindemann who preceded them in death on August 25, 1994.
She is survived by three sisters, Margaret Tift of Bremerton, Washington, Sister Marie Green of San Antonio, Texas, and Rita Schreiber and her husband Lloyd of Scotland, Texas; three brothers, Jerry Green and wife Loraine of San Antonio, Texas, Jim Green and wife Evelyn of Broomfield, Colorado, Bill Green and wife Carol of Corpus Christi, Texas; two sister-in-laws, Judy Green of Kemp, Texas, and Betty Green of Overland Park, Kansas; one brother-in-law, Eddie Luig of Shannon, Texas; seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way (it's a boy!).
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Patsy Green, Jack Green, Tommy Green, Pat Green, Timothy Green, and Janice Green Luig.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons, Jamie Wilde, Kyle Schwartz, Shane Lindemann, Corey Lindemann, Luke Lindemann, Ryan Lindemann, Adam Lindemann, and Andrew Lindemann.
The family suggests memorials to the Shannon Lindemann Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o Midwestern State University, 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389, or the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389.
Published in The Times Record News from May 17 to May 18, 2019