Geraldine "Jeri" Hawkins
Wichita Falls - Our dearly beloved mother, Jeri Hawkins passed away on August 7, 2019, with her family by her side after a brief illness. Our family has lost an exceptional woman who lived and loved life to the fullest.
A Rosary will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, on Thursday, August 15th at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16th in the chapel at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Jeri was born on February 23, 1933, in Big Spring, Texas, to Robert and Rebecca (Gordon) McGinnis.
She was a military wife, managing to raise 4 children while relocating with her husband several times around the U.S., the last being Wiesbaden, Germany, before retiring in Wichita Falls. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Leader
and a Little League cheerleading coach during those years. Jeri had a green thumb and loved to work in her garden, cook and sew.
After her husband's retirement, Jeri and her husband owned and operated several small businesses in North Texas including the KarmelKorn Shoppe and Rings & Things in Sikes Senter Mall. She served as Director of the Sikes Senter Mall Board of Directors in 1977.
Jeri was a long standing active member of the Woman's Forum, where she served as president of the Forum, president of the Garden Club and Bridge Club and chairman of numerous committees over the years. She was also an active member of the Officers Wives Club at Sheppard Air Force Base serving in many capacities.
Jeri was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church where she had served in the Altar Society and Choir as well as being a long time usher at the 8:30 a.m. Mass.
Social and outgoing, she was active in many bridge clubs and gourmet clubs as well as a monthly rotating Happy Hour group.
In her final active years she loved traveling with her husband and was blessed to have visited 82 countries as well as all 50 states. She also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels with her husband for many years. Her seven grandchildren were the joy of her life, and she loved watching them grow up and was so proud of all of their accomplishments. She was also blessed to have had five great-grandchildren to love on.
Along with these numerous accomplishments, she was a cherished and loving wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful friend. Everyone who knew her loved her fun, feisty personality, her snazzy outfits and her beautiful smile which would light up a room. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her two sisters, Shirley Sliwinski and Jean Kizer; two nieces, Cindy Gaskin and Lori McAdams; her four children, Julia Fritz, Doug Hawkins and wife Nita, Sandy Messonnier and husband Shawn, and Eric Hawkins; seven grandchildren Dustin Cates, Jennifer Fritz, Sally Fritz, Sara O'Hara and husband AJ, Briana Hawkins, Laura Henderson and Erica Messonnier; along with five great-grandchildren Cameron, Grayson, Connor, Everly and Hannah.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 57 years, Jerry
Hawkins, brother-in-law Fred Kizer and nephew Randy Kizer.
Her ashes will be sent to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. for burial with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Meals on Wheels, Our Lady Queen of Peace Building Fund.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 14, 2019