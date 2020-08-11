1/1
Geraldine Krotzer
{ "" }
Geraldine Krotzer

Burkburnett - Geraldine Viola Krotzer, 84, of Burkburnett passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.

Geraldine was born on January 16, 1936 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to the late Claire and Izie (Burkhouse) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Connie Young; one brother; and one sister.

Geraldine is survived by sons Mark Krotzer of Burkburnett and Ernie Young of Texas; daughter Pam Young of Burkburnett; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Lauretta Griggs of Independence, Missouri.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Geraldine's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
