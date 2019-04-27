|
|
Gerda Leonette Reynolds White
Marble Falls - October 1, 1935 - April 8, 2019
Gerda Leonette Reynolds White, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home on April 8, 2019, in Marble Falls, Texas.
She was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Albuquerque, New Mexico and at three days old, was adopted by Ina and Dr. J. Paul Reynolds and began her life in Roswell, New Mexico.
Her family would spend their summers in the mountains of Ruidoso, New Mexico. She graduated from Roswell High School, married at the age of 18 and moved to Wichita Falls.
The mother of five children, Gerda is survived by three sons: Charlie White of Llano County, Texas and Lake Havasu, Arizona, Ron White of Santa Fe, and Darin White of Burnet County, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Reynolds of Tularosa, New Mexico; and her grandchildren, Shawnda White of Marble Falls, Texas, and Conner White of Waco, Texas and Crystal Thomason of Wichita Falls and two great grand children, Tanner and Brea Thomason.
Gerda was preceded in death by husband, Richard Quinton Marshall (age 65), of Roswell, New Mexico; her father, Dr. Julius Paul Reynolds (age 92); her mother, Ina Reynolds; her sister, Karen Reynolds Harris; her daughter, Laura Michelle White (age 25); and her son, Lance Lamar White (age 41).
She loved music and played her piano and organ often and sang in the University Methodist choir and at events at the local Woman's Forum. She was the manager of Cosmetology Schools in Wichita Falls, Texas and Roswell, New Mexico. She also worked for Lincoln County Medical Center in Ruidoso and later as Pink Lady volunteer. In Denver, Colorado she worked for Stouffers Hotel as a concierge. She also worked at the law firm of Attwood and Malone in Roswell and became a realtor working in Ruidoso. Later in life, she learned the joy of creating with her hands and she opened Fountains Unlimited in Ruidoso where she made and sold copper water fountains. She retired in 2000 and moved back to Texas in 2012.
Beyond being a wonderful and loving mother, Gerda will always be remembered as the beautiful one who kept us all laughing . . . . . . our memories of her humor will continue that laughter well into the future.
In keeping with our mother's wishes, there are no funeral services scheduled.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to all the caregivers who loved and cared for our sweet mother over her last years: Tara Walker, Roxanne Purdue, Mayra DeyLaHoya, Leah Collazo, Erika Bernabe and Carrisa Wilson.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 27, 2019