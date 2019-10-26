|
German "Jim" Lopez Sr.
Wichita Falls - German "Jim" Lopez Sr. of Wichita Falls passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Memorial service will be at 2 o'clock on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Allen officiating. Visitation for the family will follow immediately after the service at the funeral home.
Son of late Ambrocio and Bernarda Lopez, he was born on November 24, 1923 in Hunter, Texas. He enlisted in Army Air Corp in 1941 and served in World War II, and numerous foreign countries until retirement in 1969. During his time in the US Air Force he was stationed in Oxford, England where he came across his brother Aurelio, enjoying each other's company for the day. Jim ventured into other jobs after his military retirement.
Jim loved fishing, traveling, gambling and tinkering on cars along with spending many days with his metal detector. He was always ready to help anyone in need and loved his fur babies. He was avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Hearts are warmed by memories he shared of his brothers and sisters in his later years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan K Bolton and numerous brothers and sisters. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, daughter Kathy Papaelias, son German "Jim" Lopez Jr and wife Gloria, son Robert Lopez, daughter Lynda Lopez Smela and fiance Danny, daughter Donna Marie LeBlanc and husband Mark, and son David Lopez and partner Wanda. He also had step children Robert Patterson and wife Stella, Phil Patterson and wife Lisa and Mark Patterson and wife Kellie.
His grandchildren are Paul Brian, Chris and Phillip; Joseph, Jeanne, Deanna and Andrew; Robert Jr, Cody and Weldon; Michael James; Carla Dawn, Andrea, Rachel, Matthew and Zack; Lynda Marie. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Paris; Katelyn; K'ly and Zoie; Kaitlynn, Cameron, Garrett, and Jace.
Our heartfelt thanks for Hospice and Staff. In lieu of flowers the family request all memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019