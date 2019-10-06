Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerold Wedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerold E. Wedel Sr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerold E. Wedel Sr. Obituary
Gerold E. Wedel, Sr.

Wichita Falls - Gerold E. Wedel, Sr., 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Martha (Ratzlaff) and David T. Wedel, Gerold was born on December 22, 1925, in Hillsdale, Oklahoma. At the age of 16 (he told recruiters he was 17) he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II serving on the USS Calvert in the Pacific Theater. Seven months after returning from the war he met and married the love of his life, Betty. Gerold spent the majority of his years repairing appliances as owner of Wedel Service Center. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Along with his parents, Gerold was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty Wedel; one sister, Martha Lena Pautsky, and three brothers, Clyde, Wilton, and Lawrence Wedel.

He is survived by his children, Tina Marten and husband, Steve of Holliday; son, Gerold Wedel, Jr. of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Dusty Marten and wife, Melanie of North Richland Hills; and Lacy Coltharp and husband, Cody of Holliday; as well as 7 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now