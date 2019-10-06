|
|
Gerold E. Wedel, Sr.
Wichita Falls - Gerold E. Wedel, Sr., 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Martha (Ratzlaff) and David T. Wedel, Gerold was born on December 22, 1925, in Hillsdale, Oklahoma. At the age of 16 (he told recruiters he was 17) he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II serving on the USS Calvert in the Pacific Theater. Seven months after returning from the war he met and married the love of his life, Betty. Gerold spent the majority of his years repairing appliances as owner of Wedel Service Center. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Along with his parents, Gerold was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Betty Wedel; one sister, Martha Lena Pautsky, and three brothers, Clyde, Wilton, and Lawrence Wedel.
He is survived by his children, Tina Marten and husband, Steve of Holliday; son, Gerold Wedel, Jr. of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Dusty Marten and wife, Melanie of North Richland Hills; and Lacy Coltharp and husband, Cody of Holliday; as well as 7 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019