Gilbert Kotulek
Gilbert Kotulek

Wichita Falls - Gilbert Kotulek, loving father and granddaddy, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Wichita Falls at the age of 70.

Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Seymour under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.

Gilbert was born January 25, 1950 in Seymour to Charles George and Frances Cepica Kotulek. He was a graduate of Seymour High School and attended Midwestern State University, majoring in Creative Language and Storytelling. He was a member of KJT and Knights of Columbus. Gilbert was pilot, an auctioneer and a salesman. He loved golfing, fishing, the casino, his grandkids and grandpups. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Charles and Norman and a sister, Jeanette.

Survivors include his daughter, Kayla Mullins and husband, Neil; a son, Kole Kotulek and wife, Tiffany; a step-son, Greg Wilson; sister, Geneva Kuehler and husband, Cecil; a brother, Victor Kotulek and wife, Marilyn; his grandchildren, Shay, Candace, Bella, Lexi and Caiden and 4 step-grandchildren, Lacy, Sean, Ethan and Hayley.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
