Gladys "Lorene" Copeland
Wichita Falls - Gladys "Lorene" Copeland, 89, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Allendale Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Lorene was born on May 2, 1931 in Wichita Falls to Carol Edward and Hester (Taylor) Sharp. She married the love of her life, Howard Copeland, on October 30, 1948. Howard and Lorene owned and operated Copeland's Central Packing for decades. She was a huge supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs, and Special Olympics
. Lorene was a member of Altrusa, and tutored as well as mentoring kids. She was a member of Allendale Baptist Church, and taught Sunday School. Lorene was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard in 2018; son, Johnny Copeland; grandson, Scott Thompson; son-in-law, Bernard McLaughlin; and daughter-in-law, Vanette Copeland.
Lorene is survived by daughters, Carolyn McLaughlin and Leslie Small and husband Jack of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Aaron Copeland and wife Nancy, Seth Copeland, Sarah Givens, Melissa Thompson, Melinda Hawkins and husband Eddie, Jennifer Mahoney, Josh Mahoney and wife Julianne, Jeffrey Crumb and wife Kristin, and Jordan Crumb; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Oma Jean Starnes of Farmington, New Mexico.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Lorene's name to The Upside, a local group for Down's Syndrome support at Legend Bank c/o Misty Brock, or Special Olympics
.
