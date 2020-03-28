Services
Wichita Falls - Gladys M. Franklin, 97, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Private graveside services will be under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A daughter of the late Josephine (Lindenblatt) and Earl Keck, Gladys was born on January 14, 1923, in Nocona, Texas. She worked as a secretary for Wichita Metal for many years prior to her retirement. Gladys was a lifelong member of the Baptist church and a faithful member of Lamar Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Along with her parents, Gladys was also preceded in death by a sister, Louella Nordin.

She is survived by her sons, Bill Smith and wife, Kay of Grand Prairie; and Steve Franklin and wife, Carlotta of Highland Village; granddaughter, Michele Mulchany and husband, Darren of Pennsylvania; sister, Glenna Waters of Wichita Falls; and brother Joe Keck and wife, Lavon of Krum.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lamar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1100 Harrison Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
