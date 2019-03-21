|
|
Gladys Nydia Templeton Bowers
Wichita Falls, TX
Gladys Nydia Templeton Bowers, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Lunn's Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Lunn's chapel with grandson Rev. Tyler Grant Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Hazel (Hall) from Dollardsville, Texas, and Leroy Templeton from Edgerly, Louisiana, Gladys was born on February 8, 1927, in Silsbee,Texas.
She attended Chance Elementary and graduated from Silsbee High School. She studied Journalism at Texas State Teachers College in Huntsville, Texas. She married Edward Sherrill Bowers in September 22, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas. Gladys later in life completed accounting courses at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. She was Vice President and CFO at Bowers Drill Bits Inc. with her husband. Hobbies included flower arranging, being outdoors, gardening, being at the lake and pruning trees (maybe that was her "alone" time). She could also never pass up a good crossword puzzle or a game of Upwards.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sherrill Bowers in 2008; her brothers, Thomas Ray (Bo) Templeton of Silsbee, Texas, and Robert Roy (Bobby) Templeton of Beaumont, Texas, and by her son-in-law Donald James Poirot of Wichita Falls.
She is survived by her sisters Helen Templeton Bunte of Smithville, TX and Frances Ann Templeton Kendrick of Silsbee, TX . Also surviving are: 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. These are her son, Glenn Edward Bowers of Wichita Falls; son, Sherrill Ray Bowers and his wife Jannette of Sachse, TX, son Brent Bowers of Carlsbad, NM; daughter Sherry Poirot of Wichita Falls; her daughters Julie Poirot Williams and her husband Dwight Williams of Wichita Falls, their children Markus and Maya; and Kelly Poirot and her fiance Mario Rico of Wichita Falls; daughter Gail Marlin and her husband Mark of Arlington, TX; their children, Derek Henderson and his wife Kelli of New Waverly, TX and their children Tanner, Brynnan, and Lyndon; and Tyler Henderson and his wife Jessica of Richmond, TX; their children Ella and Grace.
For those desiring, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019