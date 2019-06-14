|
Glen Hamilton
Wichita Falls - Glen Howard Hamilton, age 58, boldly entered into the gates of heaven early in the morning of June 12, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Glen was born on September 26, 1960, to Clarence and Janell Cannedy Hamilton in Wichita Falls, and married the love of his life, Brenda Twilligear Hamilton, on February 12, 1980. He graduated from Amarillo College with a bachelor's degree in Applied Science/HVACR. Glen lived his entire life in Wichita Falls. He advanced from HVACR maintenance to Manager of Facilities at United Regional Hospital during his twenty-five years of employment. Then he was named Safety Officer for North Texas State Hospital where he was currently employed. He gave his life to God as a young man while a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and later became a dedicated member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. A loving mentor and hard worker, Glen was known as a good man who cared about everybody. He was a perfectionist who held himself to a high standard and encouraged the people around to give their best as well.
Glen was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, and a proud father and Grandad who made the effort to find quality time to spend with them. His most cherished moments were those with his wife, daughter and her family. There was no sport he didn't like! He was an avid baseball fan, and seldom missed a game. NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt were favorites of his, and he was passionate about hunting, golfing, and fishing.
Glen is preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Glen and Mamie Cannedy.
He is survived by his wife Brenda; father, Clarence Hamilton, and loving stepfather, Ray Copening; daughter Shaina Brasier and husband Ryan; grandchildren Kolten and Avery Brasier; brothers Roger Hamilton, Perry Hamilton and wife Lisa; step brother Steve Copening; step sisters Jill Maples and Carla Copening. Glen's favorite uncle, Lloyd Cannedy and wife Bobbie and Aunt Patsy Cannedy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also remaining to cherish his memory are his treasured in-laws, his brothers and sisters by marriage, who were more than just relatives, but the best of friends. Together they enthusiastically lived and loved life.
A celebration of Glen's life will be held on Friday, June 14, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation was held on Thursday, June 13, from 5-7 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on June 14, 2019