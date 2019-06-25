|
Glen R. Hutchinson
Burkburnett - Glen R. Hutchinson, 77, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Glen was born in Ironton, Ohio on October 5, 1941, to the late William Oakley Hutchinson and Erma (Fugepp) Hutchinson. He was the sixth of six children. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, JeriLynn; two sons, Wesley and wife Kay, and Wade; a daughter, Wendy Cole and husband Eric; and his sisters, Ann Bierhahm, and Garnet Jayne. Along with his parents, Glen was also preceded in death by his brothers, James, Daniel and Bill.
Glen was a graduate of Rock Hill High School in 1959. He joined the United States Air Force in December of 1959.
Glen served over 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a MSgt. in 1980. He was a medical technician. His Air Force career took him to Iceland, Kansas, Alabama, Texas, Vietnam, Ohio, Hawaii, Australia, and Arkansas. Nine of his twenty years were spent as a Master Instructor in the Air Force Medical School. As a Vietnam veteran, he was assigned as an advisor with MAC-V Team 45, and MILPHAP Team 14. His last year in the Air Force, he was assigned as the First Sergeant for the Medical Squadron at Blytheville A.F.B. Arkansas. During his Air Force career, Glen earned and was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Longevity with four oak leaf clusters, Vietnam Service Medal with two service stars, National Defense Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Outstanding Unit award with two oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters.
Following his career in the Air Force, Glen owned and operated Glen's Mobile Lock and Key Service for 27 years before retiring in 2007. Glen was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the NRA.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Glen's Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Rev. Liz Talbert, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to one of Glen's favorite charities: , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38101; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to the Burkburnett EMT's, 100 Tommy Thornton Way, Burkburnett, TX 76354.
Published in The Times Record News from June 25 to June 26, 2019