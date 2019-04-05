|
Glenda Carol Smith
Seymour - Glenda Carol Smith, 78 of Seymour, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Seymour.
Memorial services were held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Seymour Rehab and Health Care, 1110 Westview Dr., Seymour, Texas with Dr. David Warren officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Glenda was born March 17, 1941 in Seymour to Claude and Maudie "Bill" Davis Morris. She attended Seymour schools and received her nursing degree from Odessa College. She worked as a registered nurse in Wichita Falls and Seymour. Glenda Carol also taught piano lessons.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Claude and Bill Morris; her husband, Joe Lee Cooper; her daughter, Karla Lee Cooper; a granddaughter, Chrystelle King; a grandson, Neven Cooper; a great grandson, Landry John Griffin; her loving mother-in-law, Gladys Cooper and a sister, Kay Worsley.
Survivors include her daughter, Chrysanne and Charlie Bill Randal of Seymour; a nephew, C.T. Holmes of Seymour; a niece, Cindy and Jimmy Sherritt of Allen and many dear friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Seymour Cemetery Association or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 5, 2019