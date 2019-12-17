|
|
Glenda Elaine Rhone
Wichita Fallls - Glenda Elaine Rhone, 66, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at Richland Springs Cemetery in San Saba County, TX at 2:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 with Reverend Joe Shaw officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Thursday evening at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Mrs. Rhone was born November 25, 1953 in San Saba, TX to G. H. Brown, Sr. and Vera Elizabeth (Wilton) Brown. She married James M. Rhone on June 7, 1980. Glenda was a Registered Nurse and worked at United Regional Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Glenda is survived by her husband, James M. Rhone; a son, Matthew Lee Rhone; grandchildren, Conner Lee Rhone, Brantley Lynn Rhone and Brayden Blue Rhone, all of Wichita Falls; sisters, Brenda Huffman and Betty Sessions, both of Brady, TX; brothers, Burnie Brown and G. H. Brown, Jr.
Condolences may be sent to the family @www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019