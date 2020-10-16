1/1
Glenda Kay Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Kay Ward

Wichita Falls - Glenda Kay Ward, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 19 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls with Rev. Dale Snyder officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughn Crestview Funeral Home.

Glenda was born April 21, 1954 to Edward and Hilda (Jentsch) Thompson. She was a proud graduate of the Wichita Falls High School class of 1972. She often spoke of the life lessons she learned in Mrs. Anthony's classes. She attended Midwestern State University and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper.

Glenda enjoyed road trips, crazy stories, cats, and anything to do with her children. As her children grew up, she volunteered time helping at both church and school. As a mom, one of the best things about her was that one was never bored. She could always find something to talk about and usually laugh about. Her favorite role was that of grandma to Emily. She took this very seriously and was always there to help pick Emily up from school and activities. She never missed anything that involved Emily.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Thompson; and her sweet beloved cat, Charlie.

Surviving family include her daughter Jennifer Spurgers and husband, Jeff of Wichita Falls; son Brian Ward and wife, Karen of Augusta, Georgia; son Brad Ward; brother Eddie Thompson of Wichita Falls; granddaughter Emily Spurgers of Wichita Falls; and her rescue cat, Finn.

Visitation is scheduled on Sunday, October 18 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.

"It's a far, far better thing I do than I have ever done before. A far better resting place I go to, than I have ever known."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved