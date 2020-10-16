Glenda Kay Ward
Wichita Falls - Glenda Kay Ward, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 19 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls with Rev. Dale Snyder officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughn Crestview Funeral Home.
Glenda was born April 21, 1954 to Edward and Hilda (Jentsch) Thompson. She was a proud graduate of the Wichita Falls High School class of 1972. She often spoke of the life lessons she learned in Mrs. Anthony's classes. She attended Midwestern State University and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper.
Glenda enjoyed road trips, crazy stories, cats, and anything to do with her children. As her children grew up, she volunteered time helping at both church and school. As a mom, one of the best things about her was that one was never bored. She could always find something to talk about and usually laugh about. Her favorite role was that of grandma to Emily. She took this very seriously and was always there to help pick Emily up from school and activities. She never missed anything that involved Emily.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Thompson; and her sweet beloved cat, Charlie.
Surviving family include her daughter Jennifer Spurgers and husband, Jeff of Wichita Falls; son Brian Ward and wife, Karen of Augusta, Georgia; son Brad Ward; brother Eddie Thompson of Wichita Falls; granddaughter Emily Spurgers of Wichita Falls; and her rescue cat, Finn.
Visitation is scheduled on Sunday, October 18 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.
"It's a far, far better thing I do than I have ever done before. A far better resting place I go to, than I have ever known."