Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Glenda M. Satterfield


1940 - 2019
Glenda M. Satterfield Obituary
Glenda M. Satterfield

Wichita Falls - Glenda M. Satterfield, 78, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on August 21, 1940 in Wichita Falls to the late Harvey Gray and Adelline Mezzell Gray. On December 30, 1959 she married Bill Satterfield in Wichita Falls.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Satterfield of Wichita Falls; one son, Brian Satterfield and wife Bricelle of Wichita Falls; daughter-in-law, Dawn Satterfield of Wichita Falls; brother, David Gray; two sisters, Janice Fox and Dianna Phillips; four grandchildren, BriAnna, Jessica, Justin and Christopher and one great grandchild, Talen. She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Satterfield.

A visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Glenda loved all of her pets that she fostered throughout the years so the family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to P.E.T.S. in Wichita Falls.

Published in The Times Record News on July 9, 2019
