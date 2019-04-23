|
|
Glenn Fischer
Wichita Falls - Glenn Edward Fischer, 67 of Wichita Falls, TX passed away on the evening of Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Bowie, TX.
A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
Glenn was born October 27, 1951 in Wichita Falls to George Edward and Edna McKenzie Fischer. He attended Wichita Falls High School where he played football, and was part of the 1969 State Championship team. Glenn then attended Midwestern State University for a few years. Glenn worked at many jobs and had many occupational skills-he was quite the handyman. Along with his close friends he was co-owner of Triangle Oil and Gas, until his retirement.
Glenn loved coaching his daughter's softball teams, and hunting and fishing with his son. He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and was an avid coin and gun collector. Glenn loved helping his family to all fix things. He loved finding a "good deal" and helping his family search for things they wanted (he was always on the hunt), and giving advice.
He was his 95 year old mother's main caretaker for the last several years, and did a wonderful job making sure she made every appointment and had everything she needed. He loved being around his family and visiting. His loving grand babies called him Pop Pop. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his father George Fischer and his beautiful sister Deanna Smith.
Glenn is survived by his mother Edna Cope; daughters Christi Montellano and husband Adrian and Katie Wilson and husband Robby; son Keldon Glenn Fischer and wife Ashli; eight grandchildren McKenzie Henderson and husband Chase, Tori Montellano, Hannah, Henlee, and Emory Wilson, and Kolby, Karoline, and Kora Fischer; his nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 23, 2019