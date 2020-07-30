Glenn Snider
Wichita Falls - Glenn Snider, 82, USAF Ret. Tech Sgt., of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on July 28, 2020, of natural causes.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at Lunn's Chapel with Chaplain Shaun Campbell officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Glenn was born to Emma Dean (Seevers) and Henry Clarence Snider in Evansville, Indiana, on September 6, 1937. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in his late teens becoming a demolition expert. Upon completion of his Marine Corps enlistment, he enlisted in the USAF civil engineering as a heavy equipment operator. Glenn retired in 1976 as a Tech Sgt. He is a war veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam. He also retired from civil service at Sheppard Air Force Base as an inspector for CE.
Glenn married Joan Elizabeth Chamness on February 14, 1960. They had two daughters, Bette-jo Freeman of Wichita, Kansas, and Glynda Camp of Mendon, Utah.
Glenn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, the Elks Club and the VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Snider; daughters Bette-jo Freeman and Darrin Schmidt; and Glynda Camp and husband, Norman; step-daughter, Michelle Adams; daughter-in-law, Tanya Beasley; niece Carol West; nephew, David Robertson; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
Glenn was also preceded in death by his brother, Jackson Snider; sister, Colleen Robertson; his mother, Emma Garrison and step-father, Lloyd Garrsion.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to a favorite veteran cause.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
