Gloria Ann Lucio
Wichita Falls, Texas - Gloria Ann Lucio, age 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Demma officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The Rosary and Christian Wake will be held at 6:30 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel.
Gloria was born on December 16, 1943, in Wichita Falls to Ignacio Casillas and Lupe Navarrete. She was married to Henry Lucio in Wichita Falls on November 3, 1960. They were married for 58 years. She retired from Southwestern Bell and State National Bank.
Gloria was loved by many and cared for by her loving husband. She was a devout catholic and dedicated to her family. She loved to read and enjoyed traveling with her close circle of family and friends. Her favorite getaway was anywhere there was a casino. Las Vegas was her favorite city. She enjoyed watching sports, the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and the Mavericks were her favorites. Special occasions and holidays were spent with her children and grandchildren at their family home at Possum Kingdom Lake. She was a doting and proud grandmother who loved watching her grandchildren grow up and received much joy in watching them participate in multiple activities and sports. She was passionate in cheering them on. Those cheers will continue to be heard from afar.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Lucio, of Wichita Falls, daughter, Lupe L. Lucio, son, Henry Lucio III, wife, Michelle and 3 grandchildren, Henry IV, Holden and Mackenzie all of Bedford TX. She is also survived by her Mother, Lupe Navarrete Gallegos and stepfather, Esteban Gallegos, brother Edward Casillas all of Thornton, CO. and brother Steven Gallegos and wife Sheryl of Ellicott, CO.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to a Parkinson's Research organization of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 27, 2019