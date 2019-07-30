|
Gloria Jean Lawlor
Cedar Park - Gloria Jean Lawlor, 74, of Cedar Park, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019, after a long illness.
Gloria Jean (Franklin) Lawlor was born in Sentinel, Oklahoma on December 4, 1944 to Henry and Wanda Franklin. Born first, she was followed by brother Bernie and sisters Kathy, Gail, and Judy.
She grew up in Fort Worth and attended school there.
She married Frank Lawlor who she met while working at a soda fountain at a downtown store. Frank was a bomber mechanic in the Air Force. This began a union of 46 years. 26 of those years were spent in 8 different states (some twice), in support of Frank's Air Force career.
She sometimes worked outside of the home. When she did, she enjoyed working at base childcare centers.
She loved her family, OU, and was known for keeping an extremely clean home. She loved to move her furniture often (sorry Dad)..lol.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Mother-in-Law Veronica; Husband, Frank; Son, Curtis; Son, John; Son-in-law, Robert Bugos; and Sister Judy McCullough.
She is survived by son Michael Lawlor (Terry) of Wichita Falls, daughters Donna Bugos of Rio Rancho, NM, and Kathy Olds of Round Rock, TX.
She has seven grandchildren: Billy; Wesley; Chelcie; Jacob; Allyson; Megan; and, Bailey. She has seven great-grandchildren: Mason; Aubriella; Aiden; Lucas; Jaxson; Logan; and, Charlie.
She will be missed by her family deeply.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Frank in Burkburnett, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on July 30, 2019