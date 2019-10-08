|
|
Gloria M. Thacker
Wichita Falls - Gloria Thacker, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away on October 7, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 on Wednesday, October 9th at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Rod Payne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late H.J. and Tennie Smith, Gloria was born on December 20, 1930, in Morris County, Texas. She retired from the Wichita Falls State Hospital after 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of Lamar Baptist Church for over 50 years. Gloria enjoyed playing tennis, watching the Dallas Cowboys, cooking for her friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her husband Aubrey and her seven brothers and sisters.
Gloria is survived by her children, Ronald Thacker, and wife Kim of Irving; and Rhonda Thacker Pogue of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Victoria Pace and husband, Jared; and Luke Thacker and wife, Maddy; and two great-grandchildren, Smith and Sawyer Pace.
The family would like to thank all of the caring staff at Presbyterian Manor who took such good care of their mother.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Presbyterian Manor or the House of Hope.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019