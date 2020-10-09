1/1
Gloria Pratt Uranga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Pratt Uranga

Graveside services for Gloria Pratt Uranga, 89 year-old Wichita Falls, TX resident, will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, OK with Gerald Panana and Patricia Waysepappy officiating. Services are under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Visitation to receive family and friends will be on Monday, October, 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gloria was born December 16, 1930, in Geary, OK to James Monroe and Julia Pratt and passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home in Wichita Falls, TX. Gloria was raised in Geary and attended school in Geary, Weatherford, Clinton, and Concho Indian School. In 1962, she married Clemente Uranga in Wichita Falls, TX where Gloria worked at the hospital and raised her family. She was President to the Colony PowWow Committee and Elder of the Year for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe. Gloria enjoyed traveling, going to the casinos, and spending time with family and friends.

Gloria is survived by her sisters, Lela Marie Brill, Mary Lou Stevens, Patricia Waysepappy, Sandra Pratt, Leah Pratt, Letha Gayle Pratt, Julie Pratt, Alicia Pratt, Regina Pratt and Geraldine Brown; her brothers, Oscar Pratt, Stephen Pratt, Sr., Adam Pratt, and Mike Toahty; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Carla, Marilyn, and Karen; and two sons, Stacy Lee Riggs and Charles Alfonso Uranga.

The family requests for safety purposes that masks be worn and social distancing if you plan on attending the services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved