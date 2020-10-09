Gloria Pratt Uranga



Graveside services for Gloria Pratt Uranga, 89 year-old Wichita Falls, TX resident, will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, OK with Gerald Panana and Patricia Waysepappy officiating. Services are under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. Visitation to receive family and friends will be on Monday, October, 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



Gloria was born December 16, 1930, in Geary, OK to James Monroe and Julia Pratt and passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home in Wichita Falls, TX. Gloria was raised in Geary and attended school in Geary, Weatherford, Clinton, and Concho Indian School. In 1962, she married Clemente Uranga in Wichita Falls, TX where Gloria worked at the hospital and raised her family. She was President to the Colony PowWow Committee and Elder of the Year for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe. Gloria enjoyed traveling, going to the casinos, and spending time with family and friends.



Gloria is survived by her sisters, Lela Marie Brill, Mary Lou Stevens, Patricia Waysepappy, Sandra Pratt, Leah Pratt, Letha Gayle Pratt, Julie Pratt, Alicia Pratt, Regina Pratt and Geraldine Brown; her brothers, Oscar Pratt, Stephen Pratt, Sr., Adam Pratt, and Mike Toahty; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Carla, Marilyn, and Karen; and two sons, Stacy Lee Riggs and Charles Alfonso Uranga.



The family requests for safety purposes that masks be worn and social distancing if you plan on attending the services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store