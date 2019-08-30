|
Gordon Holmes
Byers - Gordon Clark Holmes, 91, of Byers, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be at First Baptist Church in Byers, Texas with Rev. Duane Perkinson officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Gordon was born on April 14, 1928, in the telephone office at Iowa Park, Texas. He was the son of Mary De and Jessie Holmes. His family lived in Iowa Park, Eliasville, and later Kamay. He had many fond childhood memories of playing on the damn and at the Old Mill. He graduated from Valley View High School. He then served two years in the US Navy near the end of World War II. Upon return, he met and married the love of his life, Ava Lou, 70 years ago, on May 8, 1949. He worked for Halliburton in Duncan, Oklahoma, until getting severely burned in a flash fire. After his recovery, he purchased the Byers-Petrolia Telephone Company, and later added cable TV. Both companies served Byers, Petrolia and Jolly. He also eventually entered the Cellular telephone business. He sold the cable and telephone company and retired in 1991, but he retained a limited partnership in US Cellular. Gordon was known for his humor, his kind and generous spirit, and his love for fishing, music, flowers and oak trees. He planted trees at the Byers School, the Community Center, and City Lake, and for family and friends. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Byers.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ave Lou Holmes; daughters, Dana Terrell of Wichita Falls, Beverly Jenkins of Phoenix, and Marsha Beczak and husband Chris of Dallas; grandchildren, Trace Jenkins of Pheonix, Courtney Heathercock and husband Brad of Dallas.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Byers, Texas or the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas.
The family will be at Davis Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 30, 2019