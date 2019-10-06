Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Mark Roberts


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Mark Roberts Obituary
Gordon Mark Roberts

Burkburnett - Gordon Mark Roberts, 60, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Gordon was born on April 23, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas to H.B. and Neoma (Gore) Roberts. He graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School. Gordon was an Eagle Scout and served as a Scout Master for many years.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
Download Now