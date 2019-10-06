|
Gordon Mark Roberts
Burkburnett - Gordon Mark Roberts, 60, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Gordon was born on April 23, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas to H.B. and Neoma (Gore) Roberts. He graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School. Gordon was an Eagle Scout and served as a Scout Master for many years.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019