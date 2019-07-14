|
|
Gordon T. West, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Gordon T. West, Jr., 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15th at Lunn's. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th at First Christian Church with Dr. Mark Bender and Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Gordon T. West, Sr. and Ellen Brooks West, Gordon was born on June 4, 1934, in Wichita Falls. He was raised in a family which had deep roots in this community and believed in giving back to the city he loved. Gordon spent most of his life here and is proud of his school days at Crockett Elementary School, Zundy Junior High School and Wichita Falls High School. He later attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, and the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, where he earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering in January of 1958. He had been an Independent Oil Producer in Wichita Falls since 1961.
Gordon and Alice Williams of Oklahoma City were married in December 28, 1957. They had two sons, Gordon West, III and Stuart Brooks West. Gordon's major interests were his children and grandchildren; church and Bible study; traveling and reading.
Being a successful businessman in the oil business, Gordon's early professional years were consumed in his business until a friend asked him to join the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association Board of Directors in 1983. He proudly served on that board and was elected President of the Alumni Board in 1986 and then served as Chairman of the Board in 1987-1988. He then went on to serve as the Alumni Treasurer for 14 years from 1988 until 2002. Through the years, he took great pleasure in participating in the "hands on" activities such as local carnival, Chamber of Horrors and Falls Fest for many years. He especially took pride in the fact that he was able to make a significant gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs Capital Campaign, which resulted in the final dollars needed to finish the drive and make Central Boys & Girls Club renovation and the office expansion possible. One of his proudest moments in life was in 1987 when he was awarded the O. T. Josh Kimbrough Distinguished Alumnus Award, presented to the most outstanding Boys & Girls Club Alumnus for the years.
While his great love has been for the Boys & Girls Clubs, Gordon was also active in other community endeavors. He served as President of the Wichita Club and the North Texas Geological Society. He was also an active member of Metropolitan Club for over 15 years. He also served on Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the North Texas Oil and Gas Association. He was a board member of the West Foundation Board supporting the WFISD and MSU, which gave him great pleasure. He has served as an Elder and Trustee at First Christian Church. Gordon proudly served as President of the Foundation Board of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.
The Wests were also deeply active in their community. The West Foundation, established by Gordon, his two brothers, and a good friend in 1987, has a tradition of supporting the Wichita Falls Independent School District where their children were students. The West Teaching Excellence Award is awarded to twenty teachers every year, and the Foundation has contributed to the enhancement of school programs and activities. In appreciation for this commitment, the Wichita Falls School Board names its newest school West Foundation Elementary. The Foundation also now has an active program supporting the University of Wichita Falls and Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, by establishing the West Chair of Education, supporting educational programs and honoring accomplished students.
Along with his parents, Gordon was also preceded in death by brothers, Lane T. West and Reece Allen West; and nephew, Adam Lane West.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Alice West of Wichita Falls; sons, Gordon West, III of Wills Point, TX; and Stuart Brooks West and wife, Chancy Curtis of Amarillo, TX; granddaughters, Madison Brooks, Peyton Lee and Sadie Grace; nieces, Amy Wall and husband, David; and Kim Dinsdale and husband, Tom; nephews, Kirk West and Andrew West and wife, Jen.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019