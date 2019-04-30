|
Grace "Lou Ann" Grady
Paris - Grace "Lou Ann" Grady, 98, of Paris, Texas, formerly of Burkburnett, Texas died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Services will be conducted Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Reverend Liz Talbert, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
A daughter of the late Arinda Pearl (McArthur) and Homer Lyon Grady, Lou Ann was born on April 7, 1921, in Burkburnett, Texas. She served in the Women's Army Corp prior to attending the University of Oklahoma where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree. She taught for many years in the Paducah ISD and Burkburnett ISD.
She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett since the 1930's.
Along with her parents, Lou Ann was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Paul and James Grady; sisters, Ada and Nell Grady; and nephew, Grady Grizzle.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Grizzle of Paris, Texas and formerly of Burkburnett, Texas; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 30, 2019