Grace Newgard
Burkburnett - Grace Newgard, 92, of Burkburnett, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Randlett, Oklahoma with Pastor Don Pellikan, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Grace was born November 16, 1927 to the late Jesse S. and Martha Elizabeth (Hildebrandt) Kemp in Randlett, Oklahoma, where she was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Randlett. Grace retired from Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base after many years of service. She was a dedicated volunteer with American Red Cross, Hospice of Wichita Falls, and Grace Ministries. Grace will be missed by many family and friends.
Grace is survived by a son, Roy Gene Schelper; daughter, Patricia Veal and husband, Bob all of Burkburnett; four grandchildren, Kris Jackson and husband, Dwayne, Dawn Bond and husband, Johnny, Phillip Martin and wife, Lauren, and Thomas Veal and wife, Melissa; five great-grandchildren, Dalton Bond, Sean Jackson, Rebekah Bond, Kadey Anna Jackson, and Cooper Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Grace to Grace Ministries, 215 E. 3rd St, Burkburnett, TX 76354 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019