Grace Zapata
Wichita Falls - Grace Zapata, 75, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Solid Rock House of God with Reverend David Sapata officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Grace was born on November 23, 1944 in Big Spring, Texas to the late Manuel and Maria (Holgin) Sapata. Grace was a beautiful woman with a giving heart. she was always willing to give her last penny to anyone in need. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She did not mind asking anyone who visited her for a Dr. Pepper and a strawberry malt. Though she faced many tribulations she never lost her sense of humor or her strong faith in The Lord. Grace was loved by family, friends and her caring staff at Advanced Rehab of Wichita Falls. Her infectious smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother Lola Sapata; and brother Manuel Sapata.
Grace is survived by children Teresa Taylor and husband Chris, Robert Perez III and wife Jennifer, Richard Perez, Delainija Hale and wife Cindy, and Sally Eastman and husband Gregg; grandchildren Amanda, Mike, Chelsea, Cecilia, Heather, Ricky, Sean, Addison, Riley, and Jacey; numerous great-grandchildren; brother David Sapata; sisters Jessie Sevilla, Lupe Garcia, Dolores Lazo, and Emma Stanczyk; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Advanced Rehabilitation for their loving care of Grace these many years.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in Times Record News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.