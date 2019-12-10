|
|
Greg A. Gipson
Wichita Falls - Greg A Gipson, 63, died Sunday December 8, 2019 at United Regional Hospital.
Greg was born June 18, 1963 in Edgewood, Maryland. He was a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls. He graduated from Rider High School and played basketball at Midwestern State University. He was an avid sports fan, with a particular affection for the Dallas Cowboys.
Greg was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Chyrl (Hansen), parents Gene and Lydia Gipson, and brothers Ray and Stanley Gipson. Survived by his three daughters Jessyca (Dustin) Mullis, Nikki (Anthony) Dantonio, and Samantha Gipson, his sister Gail (Terry) Howard and nine grandchildren: Allexis, Julian, Kash, Jeremiah, Kruze, Josiah, Delane, Presley, and Chloe.
Services will be held at Compassion Church of Wichita Falls, 2014 Kemp Blvd. on Friday December 13, at 2 pm
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019