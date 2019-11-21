|
|
Greg Oliver
Wichita Falls - Greg Oliver, age 58, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019, in a Wichita Falls hospital.
A Celebration of Greg's Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Warehouse, located at 1401 Lamar Street in Wichita Falls. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Greg was born February 9, 1961 in Wichita Falls to Charles Thomas Oliver and Delores Jean Shook Oliver.
He graduated from Archer City High School.
Greg married the love of his life, Sonja Burks on February 5, 1981 in Holliday, Texas.
Greg was a fireman for the Wichita Falls Fire Department for twenty-four years until his retirement in 2017 where he was a Lieutenant. He was the owner and operator of Greg's Trailer Repair where he worked as a part-time RV tech.Greg also worked as Fire & Rescue at the Texas Motor Speedway. He was a football and baseball official for TASO for several years.
Greg was a member of the Wichita County Mounted Patrol for twenty years and then the Archer County Rodeo Association. His favorite pastime was hunting, fishing and working cattle. Greg would help anyone at anytime if at all possible.
Survivors include his wife, Sonja Oliver of Wichita Falls; one daughter, Micki Oliver of Wichita Falls; one son, Brett Oliver and wife, Kenna of Wichita Falls; his mother, Dee Oliver of Jacksboro; two sisters, Teresa Martin and husband, Pat of Archer City and Laney Oliver of Wichita Falls; one grandchild, Baby "O" on the way; along with in-laws and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Oliver on February 18, 2017.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Operation Santa Claus C/O the Wichita Falls Fire Department, 1005 Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76307, Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 2511 Wichita Falls, Texas 76307, or the Clay County Ambulance, 310 West South Street, Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019