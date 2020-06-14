On June 10, 2020, Greg Talley joined his mother, Edna and father, Clifford Talley in the kingdom of Heaven.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the First Methodist Church of Electra with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra. The church requires face masks to be worn.



Greg was born January 9, 1962 in Electra to Clifford Wayne Talley and Edna Frances Morrow Talley.



Greg was active in his community through the Masonic Lodge 42nd Maskat Shriners. Greg's passion was giving his time to the Shriners and the children in hospitals across the Texas area, as Fuzzy the Clown. A native of Electra, Texas Greg will be missed by the community. The family asks you to not shed tears, rather embrace the happy memories and many laughs shared, as that is how he would have desired to be remembered.



Greg is survived by his brother, Lynn Talley; two sons, Joseph and Bobby Talley; two nieces, Jamie and Heather Talley; and a grandson, Jaxton Talley.









