|
|
Gregory Curt Bacon
Wichita Falls - Gregory Curt Bacon was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 28, 2019. Greg was born on August 5, 1951 in Pendleton, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis Vergil and Lola Hope (Dodd) Bacon. Greg fought a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Greg started his career at 16 playing bass guitar with the "Living Souls." He later helped form a band called "Silverhill." Greg joined the Army and retired as a Senior Master Sargent in 1997. He married his wife of 21 years, Mimi Bacon in 1998. Greg started Bacon's Remodeling "Mr. Honey-Do" and continued until his retirement in 2014. Upon retiring Greg traveled and spent time gold mining. He was invited to a high school reunion where the band joined back together and performed for Pendleton class of 1970. This led him back to Pendleton on several occasions to jam with his former band buddies. Greg became a Christian while serving in the military. He shared his devotional by email everyday with his wife and children. His faith in Christ was steadfast during his illness.
Greg is survived by his wife Mimi of Wichita Falls, daughter Keri and husband Daniel Finn of Wichita Falls, son Curtis and wife Jamie of Tuttle, Oklahoma, and son Tyler Morgan and wife Joanna of Wichita Falls. He was the proud Pawpaw of 7 beautiful grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to his favorite charities, , Hospice of Wichita Falls and P.E.T.S Low Cost Spay & Neuter.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 7, 2019