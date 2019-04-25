|
|
Gregory Del Nix
Olney - Gregory Del Nix, 63, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home in Leander, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Restland Cemetery in Olney, Texas with Pastor Harrell Braddock, Jr. officiating. Lunch will follow at First United Methodist Church.
Greg was born on March 15, 1956 in Olney, TX. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeana Rae Altmiller, on August 4, 1974. They were happily married until her untimely passing on October 27, 2003. She was the only woman for him. When he became an Eagle Scout in 1970, he was part of the largest graduating group from one troop - 2 dozen of them! Greg graduated from Olney High School in 1974 and was active in and excelled at most sports. Greg attended Texas Tech University focusing on the RHIM program where he frequently made the Dean's List. Greg was a dedicated and loyal employee of UPS and Solaray Corp. and had owned his own business. Greg recently retired and had rejuvenated his passion for woodworking. Greg loved spending time with his boys who both love competition as much as he did. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. This man could make any meat delicious on his smoker or grill, seemingly effortlessly.
Greg is preceded in death by his wife, Jeana Rae Nix, and his parents, Douglas & Janet Nix. He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Allison Nix and their kids, Paris & Keller; his son, Bryce Nix; his sister, Angela Nix Koemel, and her kids, Newt, Alayna, & Kolt; his father- and mother in-law, Russell & Evelyn Altmiller; his brother- and sister-in-law, Desley & Sherry Altmiller; his brothers-in-law, Chuck Altmiller and husband Scott McAninch; his nephew and his wife, Dustin & Becky Altmiller, and their kids, Hayden & Kailyn; and his niece and her husband, Rachel & Michael Escalona, and their son, Barrett.
Memorials can be made to the at https://www.strokeassociation.org/.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 25, 2019