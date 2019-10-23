|
Gregory Joseph Kasparek
Iowa Park - Gregory Joseph Kasparek, 45, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Jeffrey Pehl officiating. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Gregory was born August 29, 1974 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Jimmie Tim Kasparek, Jr. and Galyia Joan (Beals) Waters. Gregory was a 1992 graduate of Iowa Park High School. He worked for Cryovac in Iowa Park from the year 2000 to 2002. Gregory was very talented with carpentry work and plumbing. He was a thoughtful person, always concerned about others.
Gregory was preceded in death by his father.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Galyia Waters and husband, Ronnie "Bear" of Iowa Park, and adoptive daughter, Breanna Kasparek and fiancé, Christian Velazquez of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Lori Gabbard and husband, Jason; niece, Ava Thompson all of Fort Wright, Kentucky.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park, or to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
