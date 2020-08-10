Gretchen Bridgman
Wichita Falls - Gretchen Green Bridgman, 83, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. A celebration of her life will be at The First Christian Church on August 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday 5:00 to 7:00 at Lunn's.
Gretchen was born June 1, 1937 in Ackley, Iowa. Parents were Marie and Tom Green with brothers Tom and Jim. At age 12 the family moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Here she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955 where she was the Homecoming queen. In 1959 she graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and an Elementary Education Certificate. While there she was President of her Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter, Interfraternity Pledge Queen and Interfraternity Queen and a member of Motor Board.
On August 14, 1960 Gretchen married her high school sweetheart and was blessed with 60 years of wonderful marriage. They had three children, Charles, Julie, and James completing their family in the next three years in the Boston area.
From Framingham, Mass they moved to York, Pa for five years, then to Allentown, Pa for two years and to Birmingham, Michigan for another five years. From there the family moved to Wichita Falls in 1977 where John and Gretchen have been living for 43 years.
She got actively involved in church, school, and community. They found their church home at First Christian Church where Gretchen was involved in Sunday School teaching, numerous committees and honored as a life- time Deacon. She completed extensive training and was certified as a Stephen Minister where she was active for many years.
In the community she became very active in many organizations and as a board member including Children's Aid Society, Child Welfare, Child Protective Society and Partners in Education where she was a mentor for seven years. Gretchen spent many years as a board member and supporter of the Wichita County Heritage Society and Kell House.
Gretchen spent many, many hours attending and supporting Chuck, Julie, and Jim's many activities and sporting events. To Gretchen, family always came first but also had time for part time employment at Different Strokes for a few years and about 20 years at The Containery.
She enjoyed and supported the Clavier and Colony Dance Clubs where she was past president of Clavier and treasure of Colony.
Gretchen was a past president of the local Kappa Kappa Gamma alum chapter and attended the national convention with her daughter Julie who was a KKG at Texas Tech at the time.
Loving and supporting John was one of her most important goals. She and John enjoyed extensive travel for business and pleasure. They had many memorial trips with family and friends including celebrating their 50th anniversary with all the family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Along with the Lord, Gretchen loved her family and her many friends through out the years. Her six grandchildren brought Gigi much love and joy.
Preceding her in death are her parents Tom and Marie Green, her grandson Conner Thomas Roper and her brothers Tom Green and Jim Green.
Surviving her are her husband, John, three children Charles Thomas Bridgman and wife Kristy, Julie Bridgman Roper and husband Stephen and James Carey Bridgman and wife Ann and six Grandchildren Adam Bridgman, Madeline Williamson and husband John, Carson Roper, Campbell Roper and wife Morgan, and Cole and McKenzie Bridgman.
Memorials may be made to The First Christian Church, House of Hope, Hospice, The Wichita County Heritage Society, or the charity of your choice
