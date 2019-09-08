|
|
Gretta Barnard
Wichita Falls - Gretta Sue Barnard went to be with her heavenly Lord and Savior on September 4, 2019, after a lengthy struggle with leukemia. She was 86 years old and died peacefully in her home in Lexington, South Carolina, with her family at her side. She now has final victory over death and is joined again with her loved ones in Heaven. Gretta was born December 24th, 1932 in London, Arkansas.
Gretta was a loving mother and wife who was loved by all. She was a strong Christian woman who with her husband enjoyed church and serving the Lord in ministry and lay service. She loved visiting with her friends and never forgot her longtime friends in Wichita Falls. For the last several years she enjoyed traveling with her daughter and son-in-law and saw many wonderful sites throughout the United States. She also traveled significantly with her husband during his service in the US Army.
She is survived by her daughter, Marian Dotson and son-in-law, Jim Dotson of Lexington SC with whom she resided; her grandchildren Sandra Evans of Irmo SC, Bryan Dotson of Manassas VA, and Brent Dotson of St Petersburg FL and great grandchildren Taylor Evans, Sydney Evans and Landon Evans of Irmo SC. She is also survived by her sister, Melba Biddle, and nephews Frank Biddle and Steven Biddle all of Wichita Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband First Sargent Robert Barnard and her son George of Wichita Falls, as well as her sister Margret Frisby of Arizona. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Beatrice Martin of London Arkansas.
Gretta will be buried at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls with graveside services on Tuesday September 10th at 1pm. The Reverend Eric DeLuna of Lakeview Nazarene will be officiating. Owens and Brumley of Wichita Falls is coordinating the funeral services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 8, 2019